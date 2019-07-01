LAHORE: The court today (Monday) proceeding on an appeal filed by Pakistan Railways against the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax notice, halted any action against the state institute till a decision on the appeal was made by the court, ARY News reported.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had sent Pakistan Railways a tax notice worth Rs 170 million which was appealed against by the state institute in the court of law.

The court issuing orders to the commissioner for land revenue has asked for a decision on the query in 30 days time.

The Pakistan Railways in its appeal has maintained that they have been paying taxes diligently.

Whereas, the FBR has contended that the state institute was sent tax notices after an audit of their past 3 year record.

Showing his happiness over the Supreme Court’s judgment regarding handing over Royal Palm Club to the Pakistan Railways, Sheikh Rasheed reached Prime Minister House with sweets on June 28.

The minister briefed the prime minister about the apex court verdict. He renewed the pledge to steer Railways out of deficit within five years as the decision to help the PR in reducing its deficit.

