Pakistan Railways decides to restore five more trains, notification issued

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore five more trains from June 1 under designed standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to a notification issued by the PR, Sir Syed Express, Rehman Baba Express, Hazara Express, Karachi Express and Shalimar Express will resume their operations.

“Only 60 per cent of the passengers will be allowed in the trains as per designed SOPs”, the notification reads.

On May 20, Pakistan Railways had resumed its limited train operation across the country to facilitate passengers during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Read more: Train service to resume from Wednesday, announces Sheikh Rasheed

On May 18, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to restore train operations in the country from May 20.

The minister had assured that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be fully practiced in the train operations, adding that the resumption of PR operations is important in order to facilitate the passengers on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

