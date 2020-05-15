Govt to recruit four advisers for restructuring Pakistan Railways

LAHORE: The federal government has decided to recruit four professional advisers for restructuring Pakistan Railways, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the railway department, the higher authorities have stepped forward to initiate restructuring Pakistan Railways over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Four high-level professional advisers on the contractual basis for two years will be recruited to revamp the national entity as per needs and requirements.

In March, Prime Minister Imran Khan had renewed the government’s resolve to turn the loss-making Pakistan Railways into a profitable national entity.

The premier, while chairing a meeting on the restructuring of the railways at the PM House in Islamabad, had emphasised the need for revamping the institution in order to make it operational and profitable.

Noting that the railway’s progress is vital for the growth of the country, he had issued directives for ironing out a comprehensive plan in consultation with his Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain to revamp the railways.

