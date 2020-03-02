ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday renewed the government’s resolve to turn the loss-making Pakistan Railways into a profitable national entity, reported ARY News.

Chairing a meeting on restructuring of the railways at the PM House in Islamabad, he emphasised the need for revamping the institution in order to make it operational and profitable.

Noting that the railway’s progress is vital for the growth of the country, he issued directives for ironing out a comprehensive plan in consultation with his Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain to revamp the railways.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت ریلوے کی تنظیم نو اور ریلوے سے متعلق معاملات کے حوالے سے جائزہ اجلاس.#PMImranKhan pic.twitter.com/QPkqVVaiMr — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 2, 2020

The prime minister expressed concern over the loss of lives in recurring train accidents.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Dr Ishrat Hussain and other relevant officers were in attendance in the meeting.

The premier was briefed on a reduction in the railways’ deficit and an increase in the number of passenger coaches, public-private partnership initiatives and facilities being provided to passengers.

