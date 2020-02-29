Sheikh Rasheed announces reduction in railway fares

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday promised to make Pakistan Railways, a profitable organisation in five years, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed said loses of PR are decreasing and it will be transformed into a profit making one. He said majority of coaches are outdated and added that China is going to renovate 75 per cent of the PR coaches.

Showing grief over the Rohri train accident, Sheikh Rasheed held driver of the passenger bus responsible for the tragic mishap. “The bus driver tried to take shortcut by crossing the railway crossing rather than adopting route of flyover.”

Read more: At least 19 dead, dozens wounded as train hits passenger coach in Sukkur

The railways minister said ML-1 agreement will be signed on May 10, which will be helpful in ending all railway crossings from Karachi to Peshawar. He announced 10 per cent reduction on the tickets of Business Class AC and AC Standard coaches for two months, effective from March 2.

Shedding light on the current situation in India after enforcing CAA, Sheikh Rasheed said India is carrying out Muslims genocide, mosques are being vandalised and as many as 40 Muslims have been martyred thus so far.

He urged the United Nations (UN) to take notice of increasing violence against the Muslims as Modi is trying to transform India into a Hindu state.

Sheikh Rasheed said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa avoided the war and supporting the democratic process in the country.

