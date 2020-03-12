Pakistan Railways giving 10 more trains to private sector

Federal Minister for Railways Shiekh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday held a press conference stating that the government is mulling over handing 10 more trains to the private sector while 3 more freight trains will also be given to private companies, ARY News reported.

The minister expanding upon the idea said that the government is also introducing a ‘free track policy’ which will allow private companies to bring in their trains and use Pakistan Railway’s train tracks after paying a set amount to the government for using its resource.

Read More: Pakistan Railways to halt Lahore-Wagah shuttle train service

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also said that a Mother and Child Hospital for Rawalpindi will also be completed this year.

Speaking at a ceremony at Women’s University in Rawalpindi, he said the 400-bed hospital will have fourteen states of the art operation theatres.

The Minister also announced the establishment of two nursing colleges in the city.

Read More: Pakistan Railways announces 25pc reduction in train fares

Directing his attention towards Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif, The minister said that party members of Muslim League await to see their leader back among them and patiently wait for his return.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the political party chose its most unworthy candidate for the party chairmanship.

He added that when people like Aitzaz Ahsan and Qamar Zaman Kaira were present in the party then handing over the reins to an inexperienced individual.

Read More: Coal filled freight train derails near Sukkur, 4 passenger trains effected

He also said that he is biding his time for when Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced his long march.

Earlier on March 4, the Pakistan Railways on Wednesday announced to reduce fares by 25 percent on specific trains.

According to a notification, the Pakistan Railways on the advice of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has reduced the fares on 21 express trains.

Comments

comments