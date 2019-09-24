Pakistan rebuts Indian army chief’s statement about infiltration in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly rejected the baseless statement of the Indian army chief alleging infiltration from its side in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Faisal while turning down the allegations of the Indian army chief, termed it an attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in occupied Kashmir being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces.

He said India would neither succeed in misleading the world community through these diversionary tactics nor will India be able to hide its unabated state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The FO spokesperson said India is denying access to UN’s mission to visit Kashmir, whereas the mission is free to visit anywhere it likes in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“Indian steps can jeopardize the peace of South Asia, the world should take notice of the situation”, he continued.

Dr Faisal said 26 citizens were martyred and 124 were injured in Indian aggression alongside the Line of Control (LoC). “India is deliberately targeting the civilian population.”

The miseries and agonies of the people of occupied Kashmir have increased manifold as the continued military siege enters 51st day on Tuesday (today) .

Despite India’s inhuman and brutal tactics, the people of Kashmir are determined to continue their liberation struggle till it reaches its logical end.

