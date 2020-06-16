Pakistan reports record 111 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: With 4,443 new coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan during last 24 hours, the national tally of the cases has jumped to 148,921, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 55,878 coronavirus cases have surfaced in Punjab, 55,581 in Sindh, 18,472 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,327 in Balochistan, 8,857 in Islamabad, 1143 in Gilgit Baltistan and 663 cases have been detected in Azad Kashmir, so far.

The death toll from the virus stands at 2,839 with record 111 deaths reported over the last twenty four hours. 25,015 corona tests were also carried out during this period.

56,390 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Worldwide coronavirus death toll

The number of Coronavirus infection cases across the world has reached nearly eight million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 435,000 lives.

The United States is till occupying top position with over two point one million cases and more than 117,000 deaths.

Brazil with over 867,000 cases and more than 43,000 deaths remains on second position.

