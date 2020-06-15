PM Imran Khan says provinces directed to implement smart lockdown

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review coronavirus situation in the country including possible surge in COVID-19 cases in next few days, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister stressed upon the need to strictly follow precautionary measures citing that it could control the virus outbreak.

“We are taking every measure to contain COVID-19 pandemic and public cooperation will be important for successful implementation of government-formulated policy,” he said.

Imran Khan directed the local political leaderships to extend cooperation with the administration along with reviewing facilities provided to hospitals in their respective areas.

“We have directed the provinces to implement smart lockdown,” he said while reiterating that they would maintain a balance between economy and precautionary measures keeping in view the COVID-19 situation.

The prime minister while taking notice of shortage of medicines and injections needed for COVID-19 patients, directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman to ensure their availability.

The meeting also reviewed availability of medical supplies for coronavirus patients in the country. It was briefed that 107 laboratories were currently performing COVID-19 tests as 25,000 tests are conducted on daily basis across the country.

Overall 4800 ventilators are available in the country as N-95 masks and ventilators are being prepared locally, the meeting was briefed.

It was informed that 20 virus hotspots have been identified in the country, with extra measures recommended for them to tackle the pandemic.

