Pakistan records 2,482 fresh Covid-19 infections, 50 fatalities

ISLAMABAD: As many as 2,482 new cases of the coronavirus emerged across the country over the previous 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 495,075.

50 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, according to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The death toll from the infection has soared to 10,511, it said.

A total of 40,509 samples were tested yesterday, out of which 2,482 turned out to be positive.

There are 34,049 active cases of Covid-19 while 450,515 people have recuperated from the disease. 2,251 patients are said to be in critical conditions at different hospitals across the country.

On January 5, the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair had allowed the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to purchase Covid-19 vaccine. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan briefed the cabinet on the current Covid-19 situation in Pakistan.

