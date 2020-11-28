ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded as many as 3,045 fresh Covid-19 infections and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total number of infections thus far reported across the country has reached 392,356 with addition of new cases while the death toll from the highly infectious disease has soared to 7,942.

A total of 48,223 tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,045 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio of cases stands at 6.3, the NCOC said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has climbed to 46,861 while 672 people recovered yesterday, pushing the number of those recuperating from the disease to 337,553. At present, 2,172 of the patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

On November 27, a meeting of the NCOC with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair was informed that the highest test positivity rate was recorded in Peshawar at 19.65 %, followed by Karachi at 17.73%, and Hyderabad at 16.32 %.

The NCOC was briefed that Pakistan’s positivity ratio has soared to 7.20 per cent lately. Sindh recorded the highest positivity ratio at 13.25%, followed by 10.79% witnessed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 9.25% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 6.41% in Balochistan, 5.84% in Islamabad, 4.81% in Gilgit Baltistan, and 3.59% in Punjab.

