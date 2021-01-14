Pakistan records over 3,000 fresh Covid cases after almost a month

ISLAMABAD: As many as 3,097 fresh cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country in a single day, pushing the national tally of infections to 511,921.

A total of 41,574 samples were tested, out of which 3,097 turned out to be positive, according to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The last time the country saw more than 3,000 infections in a single day was on December 19.

The coronavirus claimed 46 more lives over the past 24 hours, lifting the countrywide death toll to 10,818.

There are a total of 33,869 active Covid-19 cases as 2,284 patients recuperated, taking the number of recovered patients to 467,234.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 230,718 cases, Punjab 147,292, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 62,377, Balochistan 18,488, Islamabad 39,624, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,540 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,882.

