Pakistan rejects Modi’s belligerent rhetoric

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday completely rejected Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s irresponsible and war-mongering remarks, stating that these remarks are another reflection of India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan, ARY News reported.

In a statement, FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui termed the Modi’s statement a desperate attempt to divert attention from growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory, anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies.

The Indian prime minister’s threats and provocative statements further illustrate the extremist mindset that pervades the BJP leadership and has evidently permeated the state institutions in India.

Pakistan’s immediate and effective response to India’s Balakot misadventure, including the downing of Indian fighter aircraft and capture of Indian pilot last year, should suffice to underscore the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces, read the statement.

No one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart any aggressive action.

“We urge the international community to take cognizance of the Indian leadership’s continuing belligerent rhetoric and aggressive measures, which pose a threat to regional peace and security,” the spokesperson said and added that Pakistan hopes that steps would be taken to facilitate peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

