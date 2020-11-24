Pakistan categorically rejects speculation regarding recognising Israel

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has categorically rejected baseless speculation regarding the possibility of recognition of Israel by Pakistan.

The spokesperson in its statement underlined that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements in this context have been clear and unequivocal.

PM Imran has made it clear that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue, satisfactory to the Palestinian people, is found, Pakistan cannot recognize Israel, said FO spokesperson.

“Pakistan steadfastly supports the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. For just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” he added.

Last week, the Foreign Office had dismissed as “fabrication” media reports quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying that Pakistan was facing pressure from the United States (US) to recognise Israel.

PM Khan had stressed that Pakistan’s policy in this regard was rooted in Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, he said.

“The Prime Minister’s remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan’s position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation,” the spokesperson said.

