Pakistan rejects assertions made in US-India joint statement  

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday rejected the assertions made in a joint statement issued in Washington after the conclusion of US-India dialogues, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said, “We take strong exception to the unwarranted references to Pakistan in the joint statement issued in Washington after the conclusion of U.S.-India negotiation.”

She maintained that the anti-Pakistan assertions made by Indian ministers of defence and external affairs during the Joint press availability are equally reprehensible.

The spokesperson said that they also take exception to the selective and one-sided nature of the joint statement. The grave humanitarian and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir caused by India’s unilateral and illegal measures of 5 August 2019 and its belligerent rhetoric and actions pose a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia, she added.

She said, “Failing to take cognizance of this serious situation is tantamount to abdication of international responsibility.”

Aisha Farooqui noted the international community recognizes Pakistan’s efforts, sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism.

“We believe India’s state-terrorism in occupied Kashmir and its threats to Pakistan imperil regional peace and security,” she added.

Aisha Farooqui maintained that their concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to Pakistan in the U.S.-India joint statement have been conveyed to the U.S. side through diplomatic channels.

