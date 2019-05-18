ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Pakistan gave much importance to its relations with Kuwait.

Talking to his Kuwaiti Counterpart Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah in Kuwait City during an Iftar dinner given in his honor, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Kuwait had supported Pakistan in every critical situation.

He said Pakistan and its people had a heart full of respect for Kuwait and its government.

Speaking on the occasion the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister said that services of Pakistani diaspora in Kuwait were appreciable as they were brave and hard working.

FM Qureshi had arrived in Kuwait on Saturday on a two-day official visit to hold talks with Kuwaiti leaders.

Talking to media persons before his departure at Islamabad airport, Qureshi had said he was carrying a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He had expressed the confidence that his visit will help further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Kuwait. He had added visa matters along with bilateral issues will come under discussion during his visit of Kuwait.

Earlier this week, Qureshi had informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that he would hold talks with the Kuwaiti leadership during his two-day visit.

