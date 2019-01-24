ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has decided to relax visa rules for 97 countries in the first phase, to attract tourists and the foreign investment in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources privy to the matter said that the decision was taken in a important meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, State Minister for Interior, Shehryar Afridi and others in attendance.

The prime minister reportedly directed the Foreign and the Interior ministries to form different categories for visa relaxation in a prompt manner to create ease for the visitors, the sources said.

Reportedly, Mr Khan said in order to attract the tourists and the foreign investments, reach to Pakistan would be made easy.

In a media briefing, after the meeting, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has decided to bring massive changes in the visa regime policy.

“Businessman and journalists will be benefited from the new visa policy. Tourists will come to Pakistan due to the new visa policy,” he said.

However, the minister said details in this regard will be made public in the coming days.

