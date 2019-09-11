Pakistan has submitted its report on implementation of FATF Action Plan: Hammad Azhar

BANGKOK: Economic Affairs minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said that Pakistan has submitted its report in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), on moves taken by it to combat money laundering and terror financing.

The report was submitted by Hammad Azhar who is heading the 15-member delegation to Bangkok for the FATF negotiations, which will continue till September 13.

“The technical delegation of the FATF now will prepare a report on Pakistan’s briefing”, Azhar said in his statement adding that briefing to the International watchdog remained much positive this time.

He said Pakistan has achieved the targets set by the FATF in last 4 to 5 months.

The minister said the report of the FATF’s technical delegation will be presented to the member countries next month, which will decide the fate of Pakistan.

Particular emphasis has been placed on measures the state has adopted and implemented for freezing the assets of banned organizations, curbing the financing of banned outfits and legislation for restricting money laundering.

The next FATF session will be held in Paris by the end of October.

On September 4, Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah had said India is trying to use Financial Action Task Force (FATF) against Pakistan.

