Pakistan reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, 825 fresh cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 14 more coronavirus-related fatalities during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,759.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 825 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 330,200. Around 29,477 samples were tested on Tuesday.

There are a total of 11,627 active cases of the coronavirus as 311,814 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 144,449 cases, followed by Punjab that has reported 103,314 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 39,189, Balochistan 15,859, Islamabad 19,300, Gilgit Baltistan 4,200 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,839

611 of the patients under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

On Tuesday evening, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan had said Pakistan is currently experiencing the start of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave.

Addressing a press conference, the PM’ aide hinted at imposing new social distancing restrictions following the start of the second coronavirus wave. “Covid-19 pandemic’s second wave has started in Pakistan and new restrictions could be introduced to control the spread of the virus,” the special assistant said.

