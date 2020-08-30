ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed four more lives across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people succumbing to the highly contagious disease to 6,288.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 264 people tested positive for the contagion during this period, bringing the national tally of cases to 295,636.

As many as 21,434 samples were tested, out of which 264 turned to be positive.

The number of active coronavirus cases has come down to 8,801 as 280,547 patients have recuperated. Besides, 1,046 Covid-19 patients are under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, out of whom 106 are on ventilators.

25 million cases

More than 25 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, according to an AFP tally of official sources on Sunday at around 0430 GMT.

At least 25,029,250 people have been infected with the respiratory disease, of whom 842,915 have died.

Nearly 40 percent of all reported Covid-19 cases are in the United States and Brazil, the two worst-hit countries.

