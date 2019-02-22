Pakistan counsels decimate Indian narrative on Kulbhushan as ICJ hearing concludes

THE HAGUE: Pakistan on Thursday submitted detailed response to India’s contentions in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), ARY News reported.

Starting its second and final submission in the case today, Pakistan’s counsel Khawar Qureshi said “India’s conduct cannot go unchecked,” he said, adding India’s fond of twisting facts and breaking the law in order to suit its purpose.

“India’s position was as devoid of legal merit now as it was on 8 May 2017… India’s claim of relief remains as farfetched now as it was then,” he continued.

He said how Pakistan could give consular access to a spy.

Lawyer Khawar Qureshi, while referring to Jadhav’s passport, said it was rhetoric used by India as a “hollow response”.

Qureshi said India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was their “self-styled superspy” and said if Doval were to come to London, there is a vacancy for an actor to play James Bond. He said “India’s double standards parade itself”.

He said: “India made no substantive arguments during its submission yesterday. “India yesterday demonstrated its abject failure to respond to our evidence…”

Qureshi appealed the ICJ to declare India’s appeal for relief in the case as void.

In his closing remarks, Pakistan’s Attorney General, Anwar Mansoor Khan said: “Uncalled for criticism made on judicial system of Pakistan… Pakistan has a very robust judicial review and reconsideration system,” said Khan.

Khan said that despite Jadhav being given option of judicial review, he refused it. “Should Jadhav choose to enter judicial review, he will have right to choose his lawyer to represent him,” he said.

“It is the choice of the convict to seek review of reconsideration, which if he seeks, will be given to him. There is an FIR against Kulbhushan Jadhav in civilian court for terrorism, apart from the conviction under espionage.”

“The trial of Samjhauta Express show unfairness in India’s judicial system. When we talk of the unfortunate incident of Pulwama… India has become the judge and executioner and call themselves the victim without any evidence… Pakistan has the right to ask for proof,” mentioned the attorney general. Khan also condemned India’s use of pellet guns in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ICJ bench has reserved the verdict and expected to announce it in the summer this year.

