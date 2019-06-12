Pakistan to continue its role for success of Afghan peace process: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan would continue its reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process for peace and stability in the region.

Presiding over the sixth session of Consultative Council on Foreign Relations in Islamabad, FM Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to hold peaceful relations with all neighboring countries on equal basis.

He said, “We are adopting an effective strategy to achieve economic stability and making our diplomacy more persuasive.”

The meeting dilated upon the prime minister’s participation in OIC summit, recent visit of Chinese vice president to Pakistan and other regional and global issues of significance.

The foreign minister apprised the participants of the contents of PM’s address at OIC meeting and the agreements signed during Chinese vice president’s visit to the country.

The participants paid glowing tributes to the prime minister’s address at OIC summit in which he effectively highlighted the issues of Kashmir and Palestine at the global level and adopting a clear stance on blasphemy.

Read More: Khalilzad lands in Islamabad to discuss Afghan peace process

Earlier on June 2, United States Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad had landed in Islamabad to discuss efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad would attend a bilateral meeting in the Foreign Office to discuss relations between the United States and Pakistan, sources had said.

An additional secretary would lead Pakistani delegation in talks with the US representative, sources had said.

Comments

comments