Pakistan will continue to play its role in Afghan peace process: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue playing its due role in the Afghan peace process, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was talking to the US Charge D’ Affaires to Pakistan Paul W. Jones, who called on him in Islamabad.

Qureshi linked peace and development with the peace in Afghanistan. “Islamabad will continue to play its reconciliatory role for Afghan peace process to ensure enduring peace and stability there”.

Yesterday, while presiding over the sixth session of Consultative Council on Foreign Relations in Islamabad, FM Qureshi had reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to hold peaceful relations with all neighboring countries including Afghanistan and India on equal basis.

He had said, “We are adopting an effective strategy to achieve economic stability and making our diplomacy more persuasive.”

Earlier on June 2, United States Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad had landed in Islamabad to discuss efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad would attend a bilateral meeting in the Foreign Office to discuss relations between the United States and Pakistan, sources had said.

An additional secretary would lead Pakistani delegation in talks with the US representative, sources had said.

