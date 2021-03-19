Pakistan to continue playing reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday reiterated that Pakistan will continue playing a reconciliatory role in the Afghan peace process, ARY News reported.

During a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar today, FM Qureshi underlined that the Intra-Afghan negotiations provided a historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He urged Afghan parties to work constructively for the shared objective of a stable and peaceful Afghanistan. FM Qureshi underscored the need to remain cognizant of the challenges and impediments on the way, which could be overcome through patience, perseverance and persistence.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to facilitate all efforts for a negotiated political settlement and in this context also underlined the importance of exercising vigilance against the role of “spoilers.”

He also emphasized the need for early conclusion of talks relating to the APTTA (Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement).

Earlier on March 8, United States (US) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad had called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the ISPR, matters pertaining to the regional security situation and the Afghan peace process had been discussed.

