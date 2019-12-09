Pakistan reaffirms resolve to fight poverty, illiteracy and disease under SAARC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reaffirmed the resolve to make The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Process successful.

The commitment was expressed by Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood while addressing a ceremony in connection with the 35th SAARC Charter day.

The Secretary Foreign Affairs said the SAARC charter day reminds us of the resolve made to fight poverty, illiteracy and disease.

He pointed out that the South Asian region is faced with multiple challenges and the regional countries need to frame a collective strategy to cope with them.

Read More: ‘SAARC Charter Day’ reminds us of duty to fight poverty, illiteracy: PM Imran

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador of Maldives Ahmed Saleem said SAARC forum was established to rid the region of poverty and to achieve economic stability.

He said we will have to undertake joint efforts to achieve sustainable development and meet other targets.

On this occasion, a special energy stall was also set up by the Director SAARC Energy Center Muhammad Naeem Malik which presented energy solution models for the backward areas of SAARC countries.

Earlier on September 27, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced that the member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) had decided to hold its next summit in Islamabad.

