ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday Pakistan is a firm believer in the strength and potential of regional cooperation for individual, national and regional development.

In his message on 35th SAARC Charter Day, the prime minister said the 8th of December marks the day when leaders with vision and foresight adopted the SAARC Charter and pledged to work together for the progress and prosperity of South Asia.

He said: “This day reminds us of the enormous responsibility placed on our shoulders by our peoples and their expectations from their leaders to address the common challenges of poverty, illiteracy, disease and under-development.”

He said Pakistan further believes that effective and result-oriented regional cooperation can be achieved only by adhering to the cardinal principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect as enshrined in the SAARC Charter.

At the first SAARC Summit held in Dhaka on December 8, 1985, the leaders of the seven South Asian states, including Maldives, India, Bhutan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka signed a charter to establish the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

SAARC Charter Day is commemorated every year to mark the signing of this Charter.

