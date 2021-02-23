Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to further strengthen economic, trade relations

COLOMBO: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a one-on-one meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees in Colombo on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters related to mutual interests and bilateral relations came under discussion.

While addressing a joint press conference along with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, the prime minister spoke about his first visit to the island when he was a cricketer.

“I had first visited Sri Lanka in early days of my cricketing career… Remember my role for granting Test status to Sri Lankan cricket team” said the prime minister.

PM Imran Khan invited Sri Lanka to promote its regional, economical ties through Pakistan. He underscored that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had shared a common problem terrorism.

“We shared a common problem of terrorism. Pakistan suffered the worst form of terrorism and rendered 70,000 sacrifices in war against terrorism… Sri Lanka also combated terrorism for 30 years and Pakistan played its part to help the country,” he stated.

PM Khan invited his counterpart to visit Pakistan and thanked Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for his hospitality.

Earlier, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have signed several Memorandums of Understanding in various sectors including commerce, investment, education, science and technology and industrial cooperation.

The signing ceremony of MoUs was held in Colombo on Tuesday, in the presence of Prime Ministers of both countries. The agreements were signed by departmental representatives from both countries.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan today reached Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

This is the maiden visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan after taking charge of his office.

Mahinda Rajapaksa accorded a warm welcome to PM Imran Khan upon his arrival at the Colombo International Airport.

PM Khan was awarded guard of honour.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.

