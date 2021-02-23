PM Imran Khan reaches Sri Lanka on two-day official visit

COLOMBO: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has reached Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit at the invitation of his Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday.

This is the maiden visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan after taking charge of his office.

Mahinda Rajapaksa accorded a warm welcome to PM Imran Khan upon his arrival at the Colombo International Airport.

PM Khan was awarded guard of honour.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.

As per the schedule shared by the Foreign Office, during the visit, PM Imran Khan would meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“The prime minister will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science & technology, defence and security, and culture and tourism,” the FO said adding that besides that views would also be exchanged on key regional and international issues.

During the visit, the spokesman said that the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will be announced to further promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries. A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

