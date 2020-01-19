Pakistan stands for peace, stability in region: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need for dialogues and de-escalation in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan remains committed to its core objective of promoting peace and stability in the region, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, twitter, FM Qureshi said that he had visited Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, United States and Qatar recently on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and held constructive engagements with his counterparts on efforts to defuse tensions and promote peace in the Middle East.

He said,” Pakistan’s message I took to all; We stand for peace and stability in the region.”

Also met UNSG @antonioguterres in NY where I underscored the critical importance of the International community’s continued attention to the suffering of Kashmiris under Indian occupation and for this to be resolved in line with UN resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people. https://t.co/EGK1If7OEk — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) January 19, 2020

The foreign minister said that during his talks with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York, he underlined the critical importance of the international community’s continued attention to the sufferings of Kashmiris under Indian occupation.

He said that the longstanding Kashmir dispute should be resolved in line with the resolutions of the UN and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier on January 18, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said Pakistan will continue its efforts in establishing peace in the Middle East and South Asian regions as well.

Talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Muhammad Bin Abdur Rehman, he highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to reduce tension in the Middle East.

