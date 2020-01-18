Pakistan to continue playing peacemaker in ME, South Asia: FM Qureshi

DOHA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan will continue its efforts in establishing peace in the Middle East and South Asian regions as well.

Talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Muhammad Bin Abdur Rehman on Saturday, he highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to reduce tension in the Middle East.

He said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and Islamabad’s sincere efforts in this regard, are being acknowledged by the world.

While talking about relations between Pakistan and Qatar, he said that Pakistan gives much importance with its relations with Doha and wants to enhance multidimensional cooperation with Qatar.

Briefing about huge human rights violations being committed by Indian occupational force in Jammu and Kashmir, he said 8 million innocent Kashmiris are facing continued lockdown and detention in the valley since last five months.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in the Afghan Peace process and its role in establishing peace in the region.

