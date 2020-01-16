Peace in S. Asia to remain elusive till resolution of Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that peace and stability in South Asia will remain elusive till the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with international law and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi said this during a meeting with the leadership of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at Capitol Hill on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Republican Senator Jim Risch and Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, welcomed the foreign minister to the Capitol.

Both sides shared their perspectives on the U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relationship, the situation in South Asia, the Afghan peace process, and recent developments in the Middle East.

FM Qureshi briefed the US senators on India’s brutal lockdown in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and its implications for regional security.

The Committee members appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process and requested Pakistan’s continued support.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was committed to the political reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

He noted that the history of Pakistan-U.S. relations bore testimony to the value of working together. The foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to continue to play a constructive role and to work with the United States to bring peace in the region.

Referring to Pakistan’s role in defusing tensions in the Middle East, he said, “Pakistan is for peace and we would do whatever we can to promote and facilitate peace.”

The leadership of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee agreed with the Foreign Minister on the need for continued cooperation between the two countries for achieving their common objectives on the bilateral and regional fronts, read the statement.

