Pakistani nation stands with Kashmir: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD: Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said that the Pakistani government and the entire nation continues to stand with the people of occupied Kashmir and will do so in the future as well, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Kashmir committee chairman said that for the last 93 days Kashmiris are subjected to curfew restrictions with shortage of food supplies, medicines and other essential items.

He said Indian authorities have unleashed a wave of terror in the occupied territory to crush the voice of freedom of Kashmiris.

Syed Fakhar Imam said more than thirteen thousand Kashmiri boys are in the custody of occupation authorities.

In Occupied Kashmir, curfew restrictions and lockdown continued on 93rd consecutive days on Tuesday and the situation is still far from normal in the valley and Muslim Majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions.

While landline connections and voice calls on postpaid cellular networks have been partially restored, but the ban on the internet across all platforms and prepaid mobile phones remains enforced in the territory.

Read More: Int’l community should play effective role on Kashmir issue: President Alvi

As a mark of unprecedented silent resistance against Indian occupation and its August 5 illegal action, people continue to keep their shops shut except for a brief two-hour period in the morning or evening.

Students stay away from schools and very thin attendance is witnessed in government and private offices.

Comments

comments