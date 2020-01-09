KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday bounced back on Thursday, as the KE 100-Index gained 838 points, ARY News reported.

The PSX and the stocks across the globe lost number of points after Iran attacked US troops in Baghdad, Iraq with ballistic missiles on Wednesday.

However, the investors are gaining their confidence back, especially after US President Donald Trump’s address to his nation in which he ruled out direct military action against Iran.

The 100-Index regained level of 42,000 points, today and it is currently trading at 42,195 points.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday had witnessed a bearish trend due to panic selling after Iran’s missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq.

BRIndex100 lost 75.38 points or 1.72 percent to close at 4,318.52 points. BRIndex100 touched intraday high of 4,394.99 and intraday low of 4,298.40 points. Volumes stood at 254.512 million shares.

Trump announces immediate 'powerful sanctions' on Iran

BRIndex30 decreased by 469.58 points or 2.03 percent to close at 22,671.13 points with a turnover of 181.619 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index declined by 546.90 points or 1.31 percent to close at 41,357.57 points. Daily trading volumes increased to 280.071 million shares as compared to 206.892 million shares traded Tuesday.

The market capitalization declined by Rs 88 billion to Rs 7.820 trillion. Out of total 353 active scrips, 292 closed in negative, only 42 in positive while the value of 19 stocks remained unchanged.

