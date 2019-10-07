Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 603 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange continues to register a bullish trend as the KSE-100 index gained 603 points to close at 33636 points, ARY News reported on Monday.

The PSX registered positive trends at the start of trade today with the KSE-100 index showed an upward trajectory.

Meanwhile, Singapore stocks snapped three sessions of losses to gain on Monday, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets were little changed in thin volumes as markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday.

Gains in financial and telecommunication sectors helped the city-state rise, with lender DBS Group Holdings gaining 1% and Singapore Telecommunications up 1.3%.

“Singapore is reacting in response to the strength in the U.S. markets on Friday,” Linus Loo, head of research at Lim &Tan Securities said.

U.S. markets rose on Friday after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing slowdown concerns.

