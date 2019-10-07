PSX registers positive trends at the start of weekly trading

KARACHI: The Pakistan stock exchange registered positive trends at the start of trade today with the KSE-100 index showed an upward trajectory, ARY News reported on Monday.

First day of the business week, the 100 index saw an increase of 482 points.

Read More: Belt and Road project to increase employments: Chen Xiaodong

The growth was registered at 33, 516 points on the index table.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar, on Sunday (yesterday) said that the value of the national currency, rupee, had improved after the immediate steps taken by the federal government.

Read More: ‘Invest in Pakistan’ tech summit concludes in Silicon Valley

Hammad Azhar, while addressing a press conference alongside the Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, said that the government made tough decisions for the national economy which also improved the value of Pakistani rupee.

Comments

comments