Pakistan Stock Exchange sees bullish trading despite terrorist attack

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE-100 index gained 241 points in intra-day trading despite terrorist attack, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 index maintained a level of 34,000 points and currently trading at 34,180 points.

The trading was not halted during the terrorist attack in which 10 people were killed including the dour terrorists.

Earlier in the day, talking to ARY News, Managing Director Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Farrukh Khan said the timely response by law enforcement agencies have thwarted a terrorist attack at the PSX. He said that the trading was not halted during the attack while the situation under control at the PSX.

According to police, the attackers came in a car and opened fire on the building’s entrance. They also tossed a grenade and entered the building. All four terrorists were killed at the main entrance gate of the PSX building.

Four bags have been seized from the terrorists which included four SMGs, hand grenades, weapons, water bottles.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned today’s terrorist attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building that killed ten people, including four attackers and five security officials.

