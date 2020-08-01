Pakistan to react strong against any Indian misadventure: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan will react strongly to any Indian misadventure along the Line of Control, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to media persons in Multan after offering Eid prayers, he said Modi-led fascist government in India is preparing to begin construction work on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Pakistan condemns this act.

The foreign minister said that Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed on Wednesday across the country to give a clear message to oppressed people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir that they are not alone.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for freedom and right to self-determination.

He said that Mosques have been closed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and entire political leadership of Kashmir been detained.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said entire Pakistani nation and Kashmiris all over the world will observe Youm-e-Istehsal on Wednesday.

This Eid-ul-Azha is different from the previous Eids and negligence on the festival could throw away all the hard work against novel coronavirus, he added.

