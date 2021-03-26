Pakistan ‘strongly’ condemns attack on Saudi oil terminal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned an attack on a petroleum distribution terminal in Jizan region of Saudi Arabia.

“Such attacks, causing fear and terror as well as disruption of commercial activities, cannot be condoned,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhri said in a statement.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity,” the statement read.

A fire erupted at an oil terminal in southern Saudi Arabia after it was hit by a projectile on Thursday, the kingdom’s energy ministry said.

“A projectile attack on a petroleum products distribution terminal in Jizan… resulted in a fire in one of the terminal’s tanks,” the ministry said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

There were no casualties in the attack, it added.

