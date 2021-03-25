Saudi commander hails Pakistan Army’s efforts for peace in region

RAWALPINDI: Lt. Gen. Fahad Bin Abdullah Mohammad Al-Motair, Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), called on Army Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, regional security situation and issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the fields of defence, security, and military training between both the armies were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in bringing peace to the region especially the Afghan Peace Process.

The COAS thanked the dignitary and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its close brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Wednesday, UK’s Commander Strategic Command General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Also Read: Bahrain’s commander meets COAS, discusses regional security

During the meeting, matters of professional and mutual interest, and regional security issues were discussed, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in the fight against terrorism and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

Comments

comments