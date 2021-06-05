Pakistan strongly condemns death of Kashmiri youth in ‘illegal’ custody

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the custodial death of a youngster in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mohammad Amin Malik died due to torture inflicted upon him by Indian occupation forces in illegal custody, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhry said in a statement.

“The Indian occupation army has killed over 50 Kashmiris since January 2021 in fake encounters in the name of so-called “security operations” against the innocent Kashmiri civilians,” the statement read.

It said young men including children are murdered in broad daylight using brutal and indiscriminate force. “Arbitrary detentions of Kashmiri youth also continue unabated. In addition, refusal to return the mortal remains of martyrs for proper burial demonstrates the moral bankruptcy of the Indian government,” it said.

Chaudhri said the use of brutal force against innocent Kashmiris cannot suppress the struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination.

He once again called upon the international community to “hold India accountable for the grave and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

