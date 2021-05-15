Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan agree to make efforts for peaceful resolution of Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday telephoned Sudanese counterpart Mariam al-Mahdi to discuss the grave situation in Palestine, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation, Pakistan and Sudan have agreed to make joint efforts at the international fora for the peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue.

The two leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including Israeli aggression and latest situation in Palestine. Both leaders strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli barbarism against the unarmed Palestinians.

The ongoing Israeli belligerence against oppressed Palestinians is a sheer violation of international laws and a matter of concern for human rights bodies, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi apprised Mariam al-Mahdi about Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to draw the attention of the international community to stop Israeli aggression against the people of Palestine.

Pakistan has a very clear stance over the Palestine issue and will continue supporting the Palestinians struggle, he added.

Qureshi telephones Egyptian counterpart

Pakistan and Egypt have also agreed to give the highest priority to de-escalating the situation in Palestine and resolved to continue liaising closely on the matter.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Egyptian Counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry and discussed the rapidly evolving situation in Palestine.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed deep concern and anguish over the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest Muslim site and conveyed his apprehensions about the rapidly deteriorating situation.

He emphasized the need for regional powers and international community to play their part in de-escalating the tense situation.

The foreign minister appreciated Egypt for playing a positive role and making efforts for peace. Both Foreign Ministers exchanged views on how OIC could play a constructive role in protecting the Palestinians.

