PM reiterates unrelenting Pakistani support for Palestine in phone call

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday, the festive Eid day, telephoned President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas to reiterate unrelenting Pakistani support for the rights of Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation with the Palestinian head of the state today, PM Khan unreservedly condemned the Israeli ransacking in Gaza as innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and resident buildings bombed with lethal airstrikes by Israel, resulting in the martyrdom of so many civilians, including children.

The Prime Minister reassured President Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan’s efforts in mobilizing the international community against such flagrant violations of human rights and international law.

He reaffirmed complete Pakistani support during this time of crisis.

The Palestinian President embraced the support and appreciated the response by Pakistani leadership and its statements condemning Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The two country heads agreed to continue to engagements on the ongoing situation.

Earlier last night, the Prime Minister held a telephonic conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz as well.

During his talks with the Saudi king, Prime Minister Khan expressed concerns on the latest situation in Palestine and condemned Israeli forces’ “heinous attack” during the month of Ramazan on Palestinians in and outside AlAqsa Mosque, defying all norms of humanity and international law

