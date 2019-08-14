Pakistan will continue support to Kashmiris: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar said that Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiris at the political, diplomatic social and moral level, ARY News reported.

Buzdar made these remarks while addressing a dignified ceremony of flag-hoisting held at the historical Hazoori Bagh in Lahore to mark the Independence Day.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar and Governor of the Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar were the chief guests of the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that we are standing shoulder to shoulder along with Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation.

Earlier, they also visited the Mazar-e-Iqbal and laid a floral wreath on the grave of the Pakistan National poet and offered fateha.

Read More: Pakistan celebrates Independence Day as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

Various flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in all government buildings including Punjab Assembly, GPO, Town Hall, Wapda House, Lahore High Court, LDA office, universities and other important places.

Comments

comments