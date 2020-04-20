Pakistan will continue to support peaceful, stable Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

In a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Hanif Atmar, FM Qureshi said that the Afghan leadership has a golden opportunity for durable peace and stability in the country.

On the occasion, FM Qureshi said that Islamabad will continue playing its role with sincerity in Afghan peace process. He maintained that Pakistan gave great importance to its ties with Kabul.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, coronavirus outbreak and regional peace were came under discussion during the telephonic conversation.

Read More: Pakistan welcomes formation of negotiation team in Afghanistan: FO

Earlier on April 1, Pakistan had welcomed Afghanistan’s announcement to form a negotiation team to hold intra-Afghan dialogue process, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson had said in a statement on Wednesday.

The FO spokesperson had said, “Pakistan welcomes the recent announcement by Afghan leadership on formation of negotiation team, which should pave the way towards the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations process.”

“Pakistan believes it is an important step reflecting commitment of the leadership to according priority to peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan,” the statement had read.

