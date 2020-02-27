Pakistan fully supports Afghan peace process: PM Imran Khan   

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

According to a declaration, PM Imran hailed the role of Qatar in US-Taliban peace deal scheduled to be signed on 29th of February.

Talking to Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his day-long visit to Doha, PM Imran hoped that all Afghan stakeholders would seize this historic opportunity to reach an inclusive political settlement for the establishment of durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both the leaders exchanged views on the existing excellent bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the robust political and economic partnership existing between the two brotherly countries.

The two countries agreed to further enhance economic cooperation especially in the energy sector. It was also agreed to immediately activate the bilateral joint working group on commerce and investment and the MoU on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events.

PM Imran also briefed the Emir of Qatar on the continuing grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the RSS-inspired BJP government.

He expressed deep concern over the ongoing anti-Muslim riots in India which have been precipitated by the Hindutva inspired ideology of the current Indian government.

PM Imran was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and senior officials.

