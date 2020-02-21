Peace deal: Afghan Taliban confirm successful dialogues with US

PESHAWAR: Afghan Taliban has confirmed in a statement for holding successful dialogues with United States (US) leading to a peace deal for ending the decades-long war in Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The peace deal is expected to be signed on February 29. However, both sides have put conditions for creating a suitable security situation prior to signing an accord to pull US troops out of Afghanistan.

Some reports quoted sources that if an agreement was signed on February 29, talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, needed to cement a broader peace deal, would be slated to start on March 10.

Both sides have also discussed the implementation of another condition for releasing prisoners, whereas, the political parties will envisage a strategy for initiating intra-Afghanistan talks.

Different countries and representative organisations will be invited in the accord signing ceremony.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson said that the withdrawal process of foreign troops will begin after the peace deal. He also announced a week-long partial truce across Afghanistan would kick off this weekend from February 22.

The spokesperson of Afghanistan’s National Security Council Javed Faisal and the government is ready for implementation on the prescribed plan and the week-long partial truce would begin Saturday.

Moreover, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “Upon a successful implementation of this understanding, signing of the US-Taliban agreement is expected to move forward.” He claimed that that negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government would “start soon thereafter”.

The announcement was hailed by the international community, with NATO saying the deal could make way for “sustainable peace” in Afghanistan, while Russia labelled it an “important event” for the ending the war, AFP reported.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is also set to address the nation late Friday night, days after officially winning a second term in office.

