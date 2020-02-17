ISLAMABAD: US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office in Islamabad on Monday, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two discussed the Afghan peace process and emerging regional situation.

Earlier today, Zalmay Khalilzad met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss progress thus far made towards talks with the Taliban to bring peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Speaking during the meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, the foreign minister reiterated the country played a key role for resolution of the Afghan conflict and will continue making positive efforts for the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Shah Mahmood said the government would determine the time and resources to be incurred on repatriation of the Afghan refugees in phases.

The US envoy lauded Pakistan for peace efforts and hosting a huge number of the Afghan refugees.

