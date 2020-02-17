FM Qureshi assures US envoy of positive efforts for Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday to discuss progress thus far made towards talks with the Taliban to bring peace in war-torn Afghanistan.

Speaking during the meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, the foreign minister reiterated the country played a key role for resolution of the Afghan conflict and will continue making positive efforts for the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Shah Mahmood said the government would determine the time and resources to be incurred on repatriation of the Afghan refugees in phases.

The US envoy lauded Pakistan for peace efforts and hosting a huge number of the Afghan refugees.

Earlier, on Jan 31, US envoy Khalilzad had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa where he discussed Afghanistan reconciliation process and regional peace,

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Zalmay Khalilzad and General Qamar Javed Bajwa exchanged views on matters related to mutual interests, regional security and Afghanistan reconciliation process.

The US envoy praised Pakistan’s role in the Afghanistan peace process, said ISPR.

