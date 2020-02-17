Pakistan will continue to play role in Afghan peace process: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has on Monday reiterated that Pakistan is doing everything for the Afghan peace process, ARY News reported.

Addressing the International Conference to mark forty years of Afghan Refugees’ presence in Pakistan, PM Imran Khan said, the government and the security forces are on the same page concerning the matter related to Afghan peace process.

He stressed that there are no terrorist safe havens in the country.

Talking about Pakistan’s hospitality, Imran Khan said generosity has no connection with bank balance as the past 20 years had been economically very tough for people here.

“It is very difficult to leave one’s home. Islam was linked to terrorism after the 9/11 incident and political leaders divided the people for getting votes.

PM Imran Khan said Pakistan is fencing its border with Afghanistan to stop illegal cross-border movement. “War against terror caused huge loss to Pakistan and its people.”

Cautioning the international community about irresponsible statements from the Indian side, the premier said situation between two nuclear armed neighbours can worse, if the world failed to take notice of the statements being issued by the Indian leadership.

“I’m not threatening, but apprising the world about current situation”, he added.

Showing concern over present situation of India, PM Imran Khan said, today’s India is working on Nazism agenda rather than its founder Mohan Das Karam Chand Gandhi.

