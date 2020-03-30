Pakistan taking effective measures to curb COVID-19: FM Qureshi   

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan, despite having limited resources, was taking effective measures to deal with the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Talking to the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Frederic Morcom-Harneis who called on him at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, FM Qureshi said that COVID-19 has become a major threat to the world, adding that developing countries were facing severe economic issues in fight against the pandemic.

On the occasion, the UN official assured full support to Pakistan in developing comprehensive strategies to beat the virus.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries to exert joint efforts to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

During a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Al-Othaimeen, FM Qureshi had said that the Covid-19 pandemic had engulfed the entire world.

Both the leaders had discussed the steps taken by the OIC to prevent the spread of the pandemic and the critical situation in occupied Kashmir in the context of this challenge.

